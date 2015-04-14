Panic! move on without Smith

Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie says he’s proud of departed drummer Spencer Smith.

The co-founder had been absent for personal reasons since 2013, and earlier this month confirmed he wouldn’t return.

Urie tells Billboard: “We had a few discussions. He told me what he wanted to do and I backed that 100%. Obviously I’m going to miss him in the band – but I’m proud of him. I love him to death.”

He insists there’s no question of him breaking up the band and adds: “I joined as the last member before we started touring and got signed. Now I’m last man standing – but I love everything about it, the touring and songwriting.”

Panic’s next performance takes place at the Shorty Awards in New York on April 20. Urie says: “We’ve played without Spencer for a while, but this will be one of the first since he officially left. The fans are always very supportive, so that makes it a lot easier.”

Urie, Dallon Weekes plus touring members Kenneth Harris and Dan Pawlovich will play this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals on August 28-30.