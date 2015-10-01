Panic! release Victorious stream

Panic! At The Disco have issued a stream of their track Victorious.

It follows Death Of A Bachelor and Hallelujah. All three songs will feature on their as-yet-untitled fifth album which has been inspired by Frank Sinatra.

Frontman Brendan Urie says: “I was never really great at sports. Never picked first for the team. Never had any game saving plays or tricks I could use to my advantage to then be hoisted upon my team mates’ shoulders in praise of my winning awesomeness.

“But what I missed in that regard I made up for in passion and intensity. The guy who was known for turning up the crazy. The guy who said, ‘fuck it – I’ll do it.’

“That’s truly victorious. Giving it your all when it’s all you have. Giving ‘em hell to get a taste of heaven. So I say give ‘em a taste of your poison. Turn up the crazy.”

Victorious is available on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon and Spotify. Panic! play a handful of US shows in the coming month.

Oct 09: Las Vegas Village, NV

Oct 10: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Oct 17: Spring 94.5 Buzzfest 34, TX

Dec 04: Richmond The National, VA

Dec 06: Norfolk The Norva, VA

Dec 09: Grand Prairie The Edge’s How The Edge Stole X-Mas, TX