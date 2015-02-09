Palm Reader ink deal for album no.2

UK hardcore outfit Palm Reader have signed with In At The Deep End Records to release their upcoming album.

Titled Beside The Ones We Love, the 10-track will launch on April 6 and is the follow-up to 2013’s Bad Weather. They’ve also issued the track By The Ground, We’re Defined from the new record. Hear it below.

The band say in a statement: “We’re more delighted than you could ever imagine to confirm the release of Beside The Ones We Love. We’ve been working solidly on this record for the last 18 months of our lives. It’s unquestionably the most solid body of work we’ve recorded.

“Signing to In At The Deep End Records is huge for us. A label that has launched the careers of bands such as Gallows, November Coming Fire and Architects is a dream home for us to launch ourselves from.”

Josh Mckeown, Josh Redrup, Sam Rondeau-Smith, Andy Gillan and Dan Olds have lined up a seven-date UK tour which starts on February 23.

Beside The Ones We Love tracklist

I Watched The Fire Chase My Tongue 2. Pedant 3. By The Ground, We’re Defined 4. Sing Out, Survivor 5. Stacks 6. Travelled Paths 7. Stone’s Blood 8. Resolution 9. Black Hand 10. Unabridged

Feb 23: Worthing Forty Two

Feb 24: Portsmouth Drift Bar

Feb 25: Plymouth Underground

Feb 26: Cheltenham Maple Leaf

Feb 27: Stoke Ministers Bar

Feb 28: Worksop Frog And Nightgown

Mar 01: Tunbridge Wells Forum