Pallas Niall unveils spooky album trailer

Pallas guitarist Niall Mathewson has released a trailer for his solo album Eclectic Electric Volume 1.

The Halloween-themed video is soundtracked by his song The Girl In The Attic, which features on the album, on sale now. Mathewson recently made snippets of every song available to stream.

He said: “As the title suggests, this is a collection of musical pieces that tries to demonstrate my somewhat eclectic tastes in music. You may find some of my influences easy to spot and others not so easy.“

Pallas’ most recent album is 2014’s Wearewhoweare.

ECLECTIC ELECTRIC VOLUME 1 TRACKLIST