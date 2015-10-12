Pallas guitarist Niall issues Eclectic Electric

Pallas guitarist Niall Mathewson has released a solo album that he says lays bare his “eclectic tastes.”

Eclectic Electric Volume 1 is available now on 12-track CD while a digital version comes with six bonus tracks. Snippets of the album can be heard at Pallas’ Bandcamp page.

Mathewson says: “As the title suggests, this is a collection of musical pieces that tries to demonstrate my somewhat eclectic tastes in music. You may find some of my influences easy to spot and others not so easy.“

Pallas’ most recent album is 2014’s Wearewhoweare.

Eclectic Electric Volume 1 tracklist