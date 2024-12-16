Pallas announce one more album (at least) but the end of the road as far as gigs go...

Pallas have told fans that there will be at least one more album from the group, but they've reached the end of the road as far as live shows are concerned.

In a new blog post yesterday the band, who singer Alan Reed rejoined back in 2023 and released The Messenger album in December of that year, confirmed the news.

"The Messenger is a year old. It was officially released on the 15th of December, 2023. We felt that this was an opportunity to mark the continued future of the band.

"There will be (at least) another album. There isn’t a title yet, or a tracklisting. There isn’t even a release date at this stage. Though there was more than enough for another album from The Messenger sessions, the band has gone back to the drawing board and is creating afresh. Expect the material to be rockier than The Messenger, though it will again be a ‘progression’. There will be more info in due course.

"But, we also formally announce the end of Pallas as a live act. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, least of all those close to the band who’ve stuck with us through thick and thin.

"We did look at the likelihood of returning - even just to say goodbye - but the sums just didn’t add up. Touring is an expensive business. Add to that the cost of re-equipping and paying for a drummer. Not to mention the cost of flying Niall back from Cambodia for the requisite amount of time. We wanted to do this as we’ve always done it - at the top of our game. We’re sad that it was’t to be.

"We’d have made a major loss on any dates, and it wasn’t sensible to continue. Thank you to all of the promoters out there who got in touch (you know who you are) to suggest one last gig or other. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

"Pallas: Alan, Graeme, Niall and Ronnie."

In his own blog post singer Reed clarified the band's statement, saying, "We did look at replacing various members – at least in a live setting. But two out of five isn’t the Pallas that I’d go to see, so reluctantly we came to the conclusion that the live part of the band is over.

"It’s sad, but it’s better to quit while we’re ahead rather than try to recapture past glories.

"Besides, I already have a band and will continue that element of my career. Who knows who may join me onstage at some point!

"To be honest, I’d gotten sick of answering all the questions about whether we’d tour again. I was also approached by a number of promoters who wanted to know if the band would like to play at this or that gig. I’d even gone as far as investigating whether there’d be mileage in a farewell package, that would include Euan and his band, as well as my own. But it wasn’t to be. There wasn’t any point in putting stuff together without the full commitment of the band as a whole."