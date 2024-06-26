"It's where chaos meets harmony." Palaye Royale announce new album Death or Glory, share single Showbiz, reveal North American tour dates and one-off UK show

Palaye Royale have announced details of their forthcoming fourth album, Death or Glory, and shared the collection's first single, Showbiz.

The Las Vegas brothers - vocalist Remington Leith, guitarist Sebastian Danzig and drummer Emerson Barrett - have also revealed an extensive North American tour itinerary, and details of a one-off UK arena show.

Speaking about their new album, the band's follow-up to 2022's Fever Dream, the trio say: “Death or Glory is those split seconds of uncertainty as you are falling to the ground wondering if you will fly or hit the ground. It's where chaos meets harmony and where we find ourselves struggling between ego and self destruction, success and desperation and last but not least death or glory.”

The single, Showbiz, is a cautionary tale about a predatory entertainment industry, with lyrics such as:



"Another man in the Hollywood land with the shady plan

Gonna take advantage of you, who knew

So they kill a million dreams to get a billion streams

Well hey kids, this is showbiz

So they kill another dream, feed on my self-esteem

Well hey kids, this is showbiz"

The band's next US tour will kick off at The Regency in San Francisco, on September 16. The trio have also announced one UK show, at London's Wembley Arena on November 9.

Palaye Royale 2024 Tour

Sep 16: San Francisco The Regency, CA

Sep 18: Portland Crystal, OR

Sep 19: Seattle Neptune , WA

Sep 21: Vancouver The Vogue, Canada

Sep 24: Edmonton Midway, Canada

Sep 25: Calgary Palace Theatre, Canada

Sep 27: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT

Sep 28: Denver The Gothic Theater, CO

Sep 30: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN

Oct 01: Milwaukee The Rave Eagles Hall, WI

Oct 03: Chicago Metro, IL

Oct 04: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Oct 05: Detroit The Majestic, MI

Oct 06: Pittsburgh The Roxian Theater, PA

Oct 08: Montreal Theatre Beanfield, Canada

Oct 09: Toronto The Danforth Music Hall, Canada

Oct 11: Boston Big Nite Live, MA

Oct 12: Philadelphia Brooklyn Bowl, PA

Oct 13: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Oct 15: Washington DC 9:30 Club

Oct 16: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Oct 18: Orlando House Of Blues, FL

Oct 19: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Oct 21: Dallas The House Of Blues, TX

Oct 22: Austin Emo's, TX

Oct 25: Mesa The Nile, AZ

Oct 27: Anaheim House of Blues, CA

Nov 09: London Wembley Arena, UK



Tickets are now on sale.