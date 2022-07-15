Palaye Royale announce new album Fever Dream, share video for title track

Las Vegas trio Palaye Royale have revealed details of their forthcoming fourth album, Fever Dream, and shared the video for the album's title track.

In a joint statement addressing the new album, the band - brothers Remington Leith, Sebastian Danzig, and Emerson Barrett - say, "Making this record felt like getting back to when we first fell in love with music. This record is very much about self-belief and self-empowerment, and overcoming all the obstacles that life throws at you. It’s the first time we’ve really taken a hopeful approach in our music."

Featuring an array of circus/carnival folk, from snake charmers to jugglers and contortionists, the video for Fever Dream riffs on the song's surrealist lyrics, which features lines such as "Close your eyes and exit life tonight / You’ll be just fine, you’ll be alright... Take my hand to Neverland, you’ll see / We can be free, we can be anything..."

Watch the video below:

The band discuss the making of Fever Dream with producer Chris Greatti while driving through the streets of Los Angeles in a eight-minute short film accompanying the album announcement.

The album tracklisting is:



1. Eternal Life

2. No Love in LA

3. Punching Bag

4. Broken

5. Fever Dream

6. Line It Up

7. Toxic In You

8. Wasted Sorrow

9. Paranoid

10. Oblivion

11. Lifeless Stars

12. King of the Damned

13. Off With The Head



Fever Dream will be released on October 28 via Sumerian Records.