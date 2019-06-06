Pain Of Salvation and Threshold headline Ready For Prog festival...

Pain Of Salvation and Threshold will headline this year's Ready For Prog. And US prog metallers Between The Buried & Me will headline a warmup night the preceding Sunday.

The second Ready For Prog takes place over the weekend of October 11 and 12, with the warm up event taking place the preceding Sunday October 6.

Threshold headline the Saturday night, with Eldritch, Manigance and Mobius also appearing. Pain Of Salvation headline the Sunday evening, with Special Providence, Adimiron and Shattered Skies also appearing.

Between The Buried & Me headline the warm up evening of October 6 with Anima Tempo also appearing.

Ready For Prog takes place at Le Metronium in Toulouse. Various permutations of tickets for Ready For Prog are all available here.