Ozzy won’t retire after his No More Tours live dates

Ozzy Osbourne has announced a run of live shows across North America under the No More Tours 2 banner.

The vocalist revealed in November last year that he would embark on a two-year world-wide solo farewell tour and confirmed performances across South America and Europe, including a headline set at Download UK.

And in a new interview with Rolling Stone, the former Black Sabbath frontman says that even when the tour wraps up, he’ll still play individual shows.

Ozzy says: “I’m not retiring. It’s ‘No More Tours,’ so I’m just not doing world tours any more. I’m still going to be doing gigs, but I’m not going on tour for six months at a time any more. I’d like to spend some time at home.”

He adds: “I’ve experienced fantastic things – it’s been an incredible journey. I just need to slow it down a little.

“I enjoy being a grandfather. I don’t want to go through another generation of Osbournes without seeing them grow up.”

As for the material he’ll play on the road, Ozzy says: “I haven’t really sat down and written it down, but of course I have to do Paranoid and Crazy Train. I want to do Mama, I’m Coming Home and No More Tears.

“I have a lot of songs to choose from. I was thinking about doing Waiting For Darkness. That’s quite a good song to do. I’ve never done that onstage.”

The name of the tour plays on his “final” No More Tours run in 1992, which saw Ozzy perform shows across North America. That was followed in 1995 and 1996 by his Retirement Sucks tour, which also took in European cities.

Ozzy will be supported across North America by Stone Sour, with tickets going on general sale on February 17. Find a full list of his 2018 dates below.

May 05: Mexico, TBA

May 08: Santiago Chile, TBA

May 11: Buenos Aires, Argentina, TBA

May 13: Sao Paulo, Brazil, TBA

May 16: Curitiba, Brazil, TBA

May 18: Belo Horizonte, Brazil, TBA

May 20: Rio De janeiro, TBA

Jun 01: Moscow Olympiisky, Russia

Jun 03: St Petersburg Ice Palace, Russia

Jun 06: Finland TBA

Jun 08:Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 10: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 13: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Jun 15: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 17: Italy TBA

Jun 20: Halden Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway

Jun 22: Copenhagen Copenhell Festival, Denmark

Jun 24: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, belgium

Jun 26: Krakow Impact Festival, Poland

Jun 28: Oberhausen Konig-Pilsnet Arena, Germany

Jun 30: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jul 07: Lisbon Meo Arena, Portugal

Apr 27: Jacksonville Welcome to Rockville, FL

Apr 29: Fort Lauderdale FortRock, FL

Aug 30: Allentown PPL Center, PA

Sep 01: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Sep 04: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Sep 06: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Sep 08: Wantagh Jones Beach Amphitheatre, NY

Sep 10: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 12: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 14: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 16: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Sep 19: Clarkston DTE Energy Center, MI

Sep 21: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 23: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Sep 26: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Sep 28: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sep 30: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater

Oct 02: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 04: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Oct 06: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 09: Chula Vista Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 11: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Oct 13: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

