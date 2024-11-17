Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have launched a t-shirt to raise awareness and funds for Ban Trophy Hunting, the organisation that lobbies to abolish all trophy hunting and is currently calling for the UK government to prevent hunters from bringing home the animals they’ve killed back into the country.

"Trophy hunters are totally crazy," says Ozzy. "You’ve got to be barking to kill an innocent animal and then take photos of yourself laughing about it.

"We’ve all got to do our bit. I like to design things so I’ve done a t-shirt for the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting. The government said it would ban hunting trophies, so get on with it! Tell your MP you want it banned right now! Get yourself an Ozzy t-shirt for Christmas and help save the animals!”

"Ozzy and I are big supporters of the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting," adds Sharon. "We really hope everyone buys this t-shirt and help raise funds to fight these awful people.

"I can’t think of anything more sickening than killing an animal just for the fun of it and then putting its head up in your living room. I honestly thought those days had gone. Let’s make trophy hunting extinct, not wildlife. Support the campaign and tell the politicians you want the ban done today not tomorrow.

"We’ve done a special edition of personally signed t-shirts which will be auctioned off. It's really important that everyone gets behind this campaign. Let’s give wildlife the best Christmas gift of all – a future free of these sick maniacs."

The t-shirt is available now in nine different sizes and six difference colours, each sporting Ozzy's design, which is described as combining "powerful imagery with a call for animal rights, featuring a striking illustration of a lion that embodies strength and resilience."

A ban on the import of trophies is in the Labour Party manifesto and has cross-parliamentary support, so campaigners are hopeful that a law implementing a ban will be passed quickly. The Ban Trophy Hunting group claims that 1.7 million trophies have been taken from animals in the last decade, with more than 200,000 of them from endangered species.