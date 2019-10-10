Ozzy Osbourne postpones UK and European tour for a second time

Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to postpone his UK and European tour for a second time.

The dates were due to take place throughout January, February and March 2020 and had been set up after he had to shelve his 2019 touring plans as a result of falling at home earlier this year.

The accident saw the vocalist injuring his back, neck and shoulders – dislodging the metal rods he had inserted following his 2003 ATV accident in the process.

Ozzy has been working with occupational therapists to get him back to full fitness in time for the tour, but in a video message to fans, Ozzy says his recuperation is taking longer than anticipated and he’s had to postpone the shows as a result.

Ozzy's planned dates in North America in May will go ahead as planned.

He says: “I’m here to give you an update on my condition. At the beginning of this year I had a bad fall – I screwed all the vertebrae in my neck and had to have surgery. I’ve got more nuts and bolts in my neck now than in my car!

“I’m not dying, I’m recovering – it’s just taking a little bit longer than everyone thought it would. I’m bored stiff – I’ve been stuck on a fucking bed all day. I can’t wait to get off my ass and get going again, but you’re just going to have to be a bit more patient.

“I’ve postponed my European tour because I’m not ready. I’m not retiring, I’ve still got gigs to do. When I do come back on the American tour, I want to be 100% ready to come out and knock your fucking socks off.”

He adds: “Also, there’s a new album on the way.”

Ozzy goes on to thank his band, crew, Live Nation and Judas Priest, who were due to join Ozzy on the road in early 2020, and adds: “I just want to say one thing to the fans: I sincerely thank you for your patience and your loyalty. I love you.

“Now, will you fuck off and let me get better!”

We’ll bring you news on the rescheduled dates as soon as we have them.

Ozzy will release the mammoth See You On The Other Side limited edition package on November 29 through Sony Legacy, which will bring together his solo catalogue along with a host of extras.

Ozzy Osbourne No More Tours 2 postponed 2020 dates

Jan 31: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Feb 02: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Feb 05: Manchester Arena, UK

Feb 07: Newcastle Utlilta Arena, UK

Feb 10: London The O2, UK

Feb 12: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Feb 14: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

Feb 17: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Feb 20: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Feb 22: Stockholm Friends Arena, Sweden

Feb 24: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Feb 26: Vienna Stadhalle, Austria

Feb 29: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Mar 03: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Mar 05: Munich Olympianhalle, Germany

Mar 07: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Mar 10: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Mar 13: Madrid Wizink Arena, Spain

Mar 16: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland