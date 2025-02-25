“The last six years have been full of some of the worst times I’ve been through”: A documentary about Ozzy Osbourne will hit Paramount Plus later this year

A feature-length documentary about Ozzy Osbourne is slated to come out later this year.

According to a post on the Black Sabbath singer’s social media channels, Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now is currently in production and will be released via Paramount Plus.

Directed by BAFTA Award winner Tania Alexander (Gogglebox, etc.), the film will chronicle Osbourne’s life since he suffered a fall in 2019 that gave him spinal damage. He announced he has Parkinson’s disease in 2020 and retired from touring in 2023.

As well as Osbourne and his family, including wife/manager Sharon, No Escape From Now will feature Ozzy’s Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses), Robert Trujillo (Metallica), Billy Idol, Maynard James Keenan (Tool), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), guitarist Zakk Wylde, producer Andrew Watt and friend/musician Billy Morrison.

Ozzy comments: “The last six years have been full of some of the worst times I’ve been through. There’s been times when I thought my number was up. But making music and making two albums saved me [2020’s Ordinary Man and 2022’s Patient Number 9]. I’d have gone nuts without music.”

Adds Sharon: “This film is an honest account of what has happened to Ozzy during the last few years. It shows how hard things have been for him and the courage he has shown while dealing with a number of serious health issues, including Parkinson’s. It’s about the reality of his life now.

“We have worked with a production team we trust and have allowed them the freedom to tell the story openly. We hope that story will inspire people that are facing similar issues to Ozzy.”

Ozzy will give his last-ever live performance at Back To The Beginning, an event set to also feature a set by the original Black Sabbath lineup for the first and last time since 2005.

The blockbuster show will take place at Villa Park in Birmingham, Ozzy’s hometown, on July 5. Metallica, Anthrax, Slayer and others will perform, as will a “supergroup” composed of The Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello and many more. Morello will be the musical director for the day while famed actor Jason Momoa (Game Of Thrones, Aquaman, etc.) will compere, and all proceeds will go to charity.