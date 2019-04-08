Judas Priest confirm place on Ozzy’s 2020 UK and European tour

Last week, Ozzy Osbourne was forced to postpone his entire 2019 touring schedule after he aggravated an old injury while recovering from his bout of pneumonia.

It was the latest setback for Ozzy after he originally had to pull the plug on his UK and European tour with Judas Priest back in January.

However, with Ozzy moving his North American concerts to later this year, the UK and European shows will take place in 2020 on dates still to be finalised – and Judas Priest have confirmed they’ll be with him on the road.

Priest say: “We all wish Ozzy a really speedy recovery and hope he's back to 100% health very soon. The Ozzy and Judas Priest UK and European leg will be rescheduled in 2020 and as soon as everything is in place we will be announcing the dates.”

After postponing all 2019 shows, Ozzy said: “I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates. Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now.

“I’m grateful for the love and support I’m getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it’s really what’s keeping me going.

“Just know that I am getting better every day… I will fully recover. I will finish my tour. I will be back!”