Ozzfest 2022 to be staged in the Metaverse via virtual reality

Ozzy Osbourne is to perform at a global music festival held in the Metaverse, a world experienced by virtual or augmented reality.

Hosted in the Decentraland virtual world, the festival is set to take place from November 10 until November 13, with over 100 acts booked to perform.

The event will mark the festival's second iteration, and will see the former Black Sabbath frontman stage his festival Ozzfest. Ozzy will also be performing.

Other acts scheduled to perform at the festival will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Metaverse festival website statement reads: "Set in an otherworldly cyberpunk landscape being reclaimed by nature, the Festival will feature 15 uniquely designed stages that will see performances from 100+ musical artists from across a wide variety of genres, as well as new interactive experiences".

Held in partnership with Kraken, the festival will be free to attend and users do not need to wear a VR headset.

Earlier this month, wife and longtime manager Sharon Osbourne opened up about Ozzy's Parkinson's diagnosis.

During an appearance on Jeremy Paxman's ITV documentary Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson's, which explores the broadcaster's story of living with the neurological disorder, Sharon discussed how Parkinson's - with which Ozzy was diagnosed in 2003 - has changed the singer's life.

"I just think of my husband, who was very energetic, loved to go out for walks, did a two-hour show on stage every night, running around like a crazy man. Suddenly, your life just stops — life as you knew it" she explains [transcribed by Blabbermouth].

"When I look at my husband, my heart breaks for him. I'm sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse. When I look at him and he doesn't know, I'm, like, crying."

When Paxman asks Sharon if there's any positive side to the illness, she replies: "The positive thing is we spend much more time together as a family and I love my husband more than I do three years ago."

In spite of Ozzy's health issues, the singer has recently been incredibly determined to return to the stage. "I will be up there if I have to fucking crawl up there," he said, in conversation with Metal Hammer.