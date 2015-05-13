Ozric Tentacles issue Sacred stream

Ozric Tentacles have issued a montage of snippets from their latest album.
Technicians Of The Sacred is out now and is their follow-up to 2011’s Paper Monkeys. It’s also the band’s first double album since 1990’s Erpland.
Mainman Ed Wynne revealed the concept behind the record was inspired when the band visited a Mayan astrology expert at Glastonbury.
He said: “The man doing the readings was getting more and more excited the further he went. He proceeded to reveal we are galactic activation portals, sent to channel messages of love to the world.”
Technicians Of The Sacred is available to purchase direct from Madfish or digitally via iTunes. They’re currently on tour across the UK:
May 13: Southampton Talking Heads
May 15: Bristol Bierkeller
May 16: Norwich The Waterfront
May 17: Glasgow O2 ABC 2
May 18: Newcastle O2 Academy
May 19: Liverpool O2 Academy
May 20: Birmingham O2 Academy 2
May 22: Manchester Club Academy
May 24: Oxford O2 Academy
Technicians Of The Sacred tracklist
- The High Pass 2. Butterfly Garden 3. Far Memory 4. Changa Masala 5. Zingbong 6. Switchback 7. Epiphlioy 8. The Unusual Village 9. Smiling Potion 10. Rubbing Shoulders With The Absolute 11. Zenlike Creature