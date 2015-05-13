Ozric Tentacles issue Sacred stream

Ozric Tentacles have issued a montage of snippets from their latest album.

Technicians Of The Sacred is out now and is their follow-up to 2011’s Paper Monkeys. It’s also the band’s first double album since 1990’s Erpland.

Mainman Ed Wynne revealed the concept behind the record was inspired when the band visited a Mayan astrology expert at Glastonbury.

He said: “The man doing the readings was getting more and more excited the further he went. He proceeded to reveal we are galactic activation portals, sent to channel messages of love to the world.”

Technicians Of The Sacred is available to purchase direct from Madfish or digitally via iTunes. They’re currently on tour across the UK:

May 13: Southampton Talking Heads

May 15: Bristol Bierkeller

May 16: Norwich The Waterfront

May 17: Glasgow O2 ABC 2

May 18: Newcastle O2 Academy

May 19: Liverpool O2 Academy

May 20: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

May 22: Manchester Club Academy

May 24: Oxford O2 Academy

Technicians Of The Sacred tracklist