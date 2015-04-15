Ozric Tentacles return with Sacred offering

Ozric Tentacles will release their 15th album Technicians Of The Sacred on May 11, they’ve confirmed.

The follow-up to 2011’s Paper Monkeys will be issued via Madfish. It’s their first double release since 1990’s Erpland.

Founding member Ed Wynne says: “The aesthetics of the album is heavily themed in Mayan astrology. Technicians Of The Sacred is a characteristic trait of the ‘tone’ in each member’s ‘dreamspell.’”

The concept was inspired when the band visited a Mayan astrology expert at the Glastonbury festival. Wynne recalls: “The man doing the readings was getting more and more excited the further he went. He proceeded to reveal we are galactic activation portals, sent to channel messages of love to the world.“

The band launch a 10-day UK tour following the release, as part of a wider European schedule:

May 12: London O2 Academy Islington

May 13: Southampton Talking Heads

May 15: Bristol Bierkeller

May 16: Norwich The Waterfront

May 17: Glasgow O2 ABC 2

May 18: Newcastle O2 Academy

May 19: Liverpool O2 Academy

May 20: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

May 22: Manchester Club Academy

May 24: Oxford O2 Academy

Technicians Of The Sacred tracklist