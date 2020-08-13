Ozric Tentacles announce 2021 UK tour

Ozric Tentacles have announced a UK tour which will take place next year.

The band were forced to move their planned September and October 2020 shows due to lockdown restrictions but will make up for it in April and May 2021. They've announced an initial run of 16 shows with more dates to be added in due course.

The tour has been organised in support of the new Ozrics album Space For The Earth, which will be released on October 9 through Kscope.

The tour will get under way at Birmingham’s Hare & Hounds on April 9 and wrap up in Glasgow with a set at the city’s Mono on May 2.

It’s also been confirmed that Silas & Saski will support, with tickets for the original 2020 dates valid for the new shows.

Space For The Earth will be Ozric Tentacles first since 2015’s Technicians Of The Sacred and will feature the single Humboldt Currant which debuted earlier this year.

Speaking about Humboldt Currant, Ed Wynne said: “It’s a light-hearted message about feeling all right. It's not trying to dig down into the depths of what is going wrong in the world but giving people a little bit of relief from everyday life – a stepping-stone into the astral plane.”

Wynne, who released his solo album Shimmer Into Nature in 2019, is joined on Space For The Earth by Ozrics synth player Silas Neptune and drummer Balázs Szende.

Ozric Tentacles: Space For The Earth

Ozric Tentacles will release their new studio album Space For The Earth through Kscope in October. The follow-up to 2015's Technicians Of The Sacred will include Humboldt Currant.

1. Stripey Clouds

2. Blooperdome

3. Humboldt Currant

4. Popscape

5. Climbing Plants

6. Space For The Earth

7. Harmonic Steps