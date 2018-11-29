Overkill will unleash their new album The Wings Of War in 2019

Overkill have announced that they’ll release their 19th studio album early next year.

The follow-up to 2017’s The Grinding Wheel is titled The Wings Of War and it’ll launch on February 22 via Nuclear Blast.

Frontman Bobby ‘Blitz’ Ellsworth says: “It was a blast making The Wings of War. It's something old feeling new again, as our chemistry was altered by the addition of drummer Jason Bittner.

“I was curious from the get-go – how would it pan out? I think what we accomplished here is a new, upgraded Overkill that embraced the new chemistry, while taking our roots into the present.

“The new formula produced not only more raw power, but more places to go with melody – a win, win. The key is being not only interested in the change, but part of it.

“I’ll tell you what, it's still fun as hell making Overkill records.”

The Wings Of War was recorded between New Jersey’s Gear Recording Studio, SKH Studio in Florida and Jrod Productions and was co-produced by the band and Chris ‘Zeuss’ Harris.

Pre-order details will be revealed in due course.

Overkill: The Wings Of War

1. Last Man Standing

2. Believe In The Fight

3. Head Of A Pin

4. Bat Shit Crazy

5. Distortion

6. A Mother's Prayer

7. Welcome To The Garden State

8. Where Few Dare To Walk

9. Out On The Road-Kill

10. Hole In My Soul