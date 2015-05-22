Outside The Coma are the Flavour Of The Weak

Outside The Coma – the latest project from Sikth’s Mikee Goodman – have just released a bonkers new video for Flavour Of The Weak.

Tomorrow the band will support J-Metal titans Dir En Grey in London, so it’s fitting the new video was shot in the land of the rising sun.

Apeaking about the video, Mikee says: “This March I was in Tokyo, and we shot this music video from midnight and 7am! We got the dancers, actors and everyone through contacts out there. I’m really pleased with how it turned out. The song has a very strong ‘of the moment’ lyrical theme. It’s a very colourful mockery of modern culture.”

Colourful is the optimum word.

Outside The Coma’s debut album The Battle Of Being is due for release on 22nd July.