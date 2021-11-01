Outrun The Sunlight stream new single A Way With Honesty

Chicago instrumental proggers Outrun The Sunlight have streamed their brand new single, A Way With Honesty, which you can listen to below.

A Way With Honesty is taken from the quintet's upcoming fourth album A Vast Field Of Silence which is released on November 12. It will be the band's first album to feature their new drummer Luke Angle.

"This song is a bit of a love-letter to shoegaze music," explains guitarist Austin Peters. "As we were writing this, we kept finding more and more ways to hold back on our usual tricks, deliberately choosing to keep the flow more traditional. Making sonic choices like using an actual Rhodes, keeping the instruments raw, and picking dirtier sounds for the guitars made it feel more organic and nostalgic. We just wanted to see what would happen if you combined grunge and progressive metal."

A Vast Field Of Silence is available in a variety of coloured vinyl releases, as a CD and also on digital.

Pre-order A Vast Field Of Silence.

Pre-order A Vast Field Of Silence digital.