Our Black Friday magazine subscription sale is now on!

Do you – or any of the rock music-loving people in your life – fancy a print subscription to one of our best-selling magazines, including Classic Rock, Metal Hammer or Prog?

Well, you're in luck, as we're currently holding a Black Friday sale offering readers 50% off an annual print subscription. The offer is live right now – see below for direct links to your favourite mags.

Magazines are a Christmas miracle in glossy paper form. And right now is the best time to buy someone a subscription. You'll be giving someone a years worth of magazines arriving through the letterbox with a hearty thwack. A year's worth of brilliant music. A year's worth of pleasure – and all for 50% off.

Or you could just buy a subscription for yourself – lord knows, we could all do with a bit of a treat right now.

There are also savings to be made on our digital subscriptions by following the links below.

Magazine subscriptions – currently 50% off