Oslo City Hall bells honour Lemmy and Bowie

Norway’s capital Oslo will pay tribute to Lemmy and David Bowie by having its City Hall bells play a Motorhead and Bowie song every day for the next five months.

Oslo’s 49-bell carillon will chime to the melody of Motorhead’s 2015 single Electricity at 6pm every evening until the end of May, while the 7pm slot will sound the bells to Bowie’s 1971 hit Changes.

Ian ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister died on December 28 at the age of 70, while 69-year-old Bowie passed away on January 10. Both men had cancer.

The Oslo City Hall bells play various songs throughout the year, chosen by the public.

Carillonist Laura Marie Rueslaatten Olseng tells the BBC: “Just as I was arranging the chimes for January to May, people started talking about Lemmy’s death. The public wanted more rock and heavy metal, and the lyrics of Electricity reflect an attitude that I feel fits Oslo very much.”

On the inclusion of Changes, Olseng tells The Local: “Musically, the chords and the melody suit the programming machine. And it’s a song that came out many years ago and which means something to a lot of people.”

Meanwhile, 288 bottles of Motorhead’s limited edition Special Jack Daniel’s Selected Single Barrel Whiskey priced at $99 each have sold out almost immediately, according to The Spirits Business.

Bottlers Atlantic City Bottle Company selected a Jack Daniel’s barrel for release to “celebrate 40 years of the loudest rock band on this planet” and described it as “dark, oaky, but still some corn and sweetness with that signature Jack smooth charcoal smokey finish.”

Other Lemmy tributes this week include his likeness being added as a character to hit video game Grand Theft Auto V and Montreal Canadiens ice hockey player Ben Scrivens having the star’s image emblazoned on his playing mask.

David Bowie’s album Blackstar – released just two days before his death – has debuted at no.1 in the UK album chart.