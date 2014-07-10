Osada Vida tunes 'enthused' by lineup changes

Polish prog pioneers Osada Vida are to release their fifth album later this year.

No firm date has been confirmed, but the record is expected in October, released through Metal Mind Productions.

The band has gone through a number of lineup changes, most notably bringing in new singer Marek Majewski and replacing guitarist Bartek Bereska with Jan Mitoraj.

Bass player Lukasz Lisiak says: “As you already know, the new album is being created by a modified and refreshed line-up. Just how much modified, we’ll probably reveal pretty soon.

“One thing is certain – all the changes Osada Vida has undergone lately gave us new energy, enthusiasm and a drive to create new music. Music-wise, the new songs constitute a harmonious combination of our distinctive style with what we presented on the Particles album.

“So there’s going to be a lot of energy, melodies you can sing along to at concerts, but also long guitar and key solos, as well as complex and stirring passages.”