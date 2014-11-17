Osada Vida launch Sky Full Of Dreams

Polish prog-metal outfit Osada Vida have released a promo for the track Sky Full Of Dreams.

It’s taken from fifth album The After Effect which launched this month via Metal Mind Productions. It’s the follow up to 2013’s Particles and their first record with guitarist Janek Mitoraj and drummer Marek Romanowski. They replaced Bartek and Adam Podzimski respectively.

They previously said of the album: “All the changes Osada Vida has undergone lately gave us new energy, enthusiasm and a drive to create new music. Music-wise, the new songs constitute a harmonious combination of our distinctive style with what we presented on the Particles album.”

The After Effect launches in the US next month.

The After Effect tracklist