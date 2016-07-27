Orphaned Land & Amaseffer tease A Dove Without Her Wings

Orphaned Land & Amaseffer have released a teaser of their track A Dove Without Her Wings.

It features on the collaborative project’s upcoming concept album Kna’an, which is set for release on August 26 via Century Media Records and is available for pre-order.

Kna’an is a soundtrack for a theatre production of the same name which is the brainchild of director Walter Wayers. He’s written a play which tells the biblical story of Abraham with a modern perspective.

The album is said to feature “ballads and metal songs about all the characters and inner conflicts of the heroes in this complex episode – a story that still reflects until this day the three Abrahamic religions.”

Orphaned Land, meanwhile, will head out on tour next month to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

Orphaned Land & Amaseffer Kna’am tracklist

The Holy Land Of Kna’an The Angel Of The Lord Naked – Sarah And Abraham The Burning Garden – Sarah And Hagar Naked – Abraham A Tree Without No Fruit There Is No God For Ishma’el The Vision A Dove Without Her Wings – Hagar The loneliness Of Itzhak Akeda Fruits From A Different Tree – Ishma’el And Itzhak Prisoners Of The Past

Aug 05: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 06: Caransebes Gugulan Rock Fest, Romania

Nov 03: Bochum Matrix, Germany

Nov 04: Uden Nieuwe Pul, Netherlands

Nov 05: Bremen TBA, Germany

Nov 06: Copenhagen Loppen, Denmark

Nov 07: Hamburg Marx, Germany

Nov 08: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany

Nov 09: Munich Backstage, Germany

Nov 10: Prague TBA, Czech Republic

Nov 11: Wroclaw Firlej, Poland

Nov 12: Bratislava Randel Club, Slovakia

Nov 13: Cremona Midian Live, Italy

Nov 14: Florence TBA, Italy

Nov 15: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Nov 16: Lyon Coo Vileurbainne, France

Nov 17: Paris Devan Du Monde, France

Nov 18: Rotterdam Baroeg, Holland

Nov 19: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Nov 20: London Underworld, UK

