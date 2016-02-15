Ork issue European tour teaser clip

Ork have released a teaser clip to promote their current European tour.
The prog supergroup features Porcupine Tree bassist Colin Edwin and King Crimson drummer Pat Mastelotto, along with Edwin’s Obake bandmate Lorenzo Esposito on vocals and Carmelo Pipitone on guitar.
In the teaser video, the band say: “You need a ride? You better buckle up, because you’re gonna get an inflamed ride.”
The band’s debut album Inflamed Rides was released last year.
ORK REMAINING EUROPEAN TOUR DATES 2016
Feb 15: Kufstein Q-West, Austria
Feb 17: Zoetermeer Borderij, Netherlands
Feb 18: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany
Feb 19: Baden Culture Royal, Switzerland
Feb 20: Ahlen Shoe Factory, Germany
Feb 21: London Underworld, UK
Feb 22: Verviers Sprit Of ‘66, Belgium
Feb 23: Kassel Old Slaughterhouse, Germany
Feb 24: Cologne Underground, Germany