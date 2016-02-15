Ork issue European tour teaser clip

Ork have released a teaser clip to promote their current European tour.

The prog supergroup features Porcupine Tree bassist Colin Edwin and King Crimson drummer Pat Mastelotto, along with Edwin’s Obake bandmate Lorenzo Esposito on vocals and Carmelo Pipitone on guitar.

In the teaser video, the band say: “You need a ride? You better buckle up, because you’re gonna get an inflamed ride.”

The band’s debut album Inflamed Rides was released last year.

Feb 15: Kufstein Q-West, Austria

Feb 17: Zoetermeer Borderij, Netherlands

Feb 18: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Feb 19: Baden Culture Royal, Switzerland

Feb 20: Ahlen Shoe Factory, Germany

Feb 21: London Underworld, UK

Feb 22: Verviers Sprit Of ‘66, Belgium

Feb 23: Kassel Old Slaughterhouse, Germany

Feb 24: Cologne Underground, Germany