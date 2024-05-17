Order your exclusive The Tangent bundle featuring a unique front cover, art print and signed lyric sheet

UK prog rockers The Tangent have just released their brand new studio album To Follow Polaris, of which Prog says "not only has [Andy Tillison] succeeded beyond expectation, but he’s added an important chapter to The Tangent story. It’s an astounding triumph" in our review.

"I could not have begun to make this record without having had the experiences of working with the band,” Tillison tells Prog about the making of To Follow Polaris and the unusual circumstances in this occasion of recording it alone. “So although the different instruments are not attempted to be played in the actual style of the normal lineup, they are inspired by the kind of things these guys do."

Also in the 150th issue of Prog we look at the inside story of the making of King Crimson's classic Red album, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, Adrian Belew and Tony Levin fill us in on the exciting creation of new 80s King Crimson outfit BEAT and their upcoming North American tour, Anthony Phillips recalls his time in Genesis and his solo career beyond the band, Dave Brock brings us up to speed about the brand new Hawkwind album, plus loads more.

