Lacuna Coil fans! Pick up this exclusive Metal Hammer bundle with an art card signed by Cristina and Andrea, only available here

Grab the new issue of Metal Hammer, featuring an exclusive Lacuna Coil interview, and get a special-edition cover and signed print you won’t find anywhere else

Metal Hammer issue 397 with Lacuna Coil on the cover
Metal Hammer has teamed with Lacuna Coil to offer an exclusive magazine cover and signed art print.

To celebrate the release of new album Sleepless Empire on Friday (February 14), the Italian goth metal maestros have been put on the cover of Metal Hammer’s new issue, for a bumper edition that can only be found now in the Louder store. On top of that, the bundle comes with an art card signed by vocalists Cristina Scabbia and Andrea Ferro.

Cristina is interviewed inside the magazine, talking about not just Sleepless Empire, but also Lacuna Coil’s whirlwind rise from the Italian underground to metal’s mainstream. It was a journey fraught with hard work, overzealous fans and even the involvement of the FBI!

Lacuna Coil on the cover of Metal Hammer issue 397

“I did have actual stalkers that were potentially dangerous and would follow me around,” she tells Hammer journalist Paul Travers. “I remember them sending me weird pictures of me covered in blood or sending me pictures of a foetus.

“I reported it, and for one complete tour I had an FBI agent in every town checking on me. It was not only disturbing, it was also boring for me because I had to be confined on a tour bus every day.”

As if that weren’t enough, the new Hammer also features an extensive interview with Canadian metal’s modern greats, Spiritbox. Fresh off a nomination for Grammy Award For Best Metal Performance, singer Courtney LaPlante and guitarist Mike Stringer discuss everything to do with their long-awaited second album, Tsunami Sea.

Other features include a deep dive into Limp Bizkit’s shocking 2020s comeback – or the “Durstnaissance” – as well as the story of Parkway Drive’s transformative metalcore anthem Vice Grip, a day in the life of Fit For An Autopsy, and gardening in a London graveyard with Wardruna.

There’s also a stacked reviews section, featuring a critique of Sleepless Empire. Lacuna Coil’s 10th album gets a glowing eight-out-of-10 from writer Holly Wright. “With Sleepless Empire, Lacuna Coil dive headfirst into their heavier side – and it works,” she declares. “This is a band that’s unafraid to evolve, to experiment and to hit hard. Gothic metal’s crown isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.”

Lacuna Coil on the cover of Metal Hammer issue 397

