Order your limited edition Knocked Loose bundle – featuring an exclusive tote bag

Inside the issue, we go AAA with Knocked Loose in London, to find out why they’re fast becoming hardcore’s biggest success story. As well as tours with the likes of Parkway Drive, Beartooth and Gojira, they’ve broken through into the mainstream – popstar Demi Lovato has namechecked them, while Billie Eilish watched them at Coachella.

“Honestly, we just want to be the biggest heavy band in the world,” says frontman Bryan Garris of the attention. “Every record, we’re obviously trying to push ourselves to write more complex music. But when you mix that with how heavy we are, the complexities kind of just make it sound scary and chaotic, which I think works really well for us. We want to see how big we can get without sacrificing any of the chaos that our music has.”

In a 9/10 review of third album You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To, which features guest spots from Chris Motionless and Poppy, Metal Hammer’s Stephen Hill said: “When faced with the opportunity to capitalise on being hot shit in the mainstream and maybe becoming the most unlikely pop stars in history, Knocked Loose have made the heaviest, most punishing and destructive album of their career.”

Also in the magazine, there are brand new interviews with Kerry King, Lzzy Hale, P.O.D., Ministry, Dying Wish, Ice Nine Kills, Bambie Thug, While She Sleeps, Witch Club Satan and much, much more!

