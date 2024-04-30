“I’m not finished being me!” Kerry King is on the cover of the new Metal Hammer

The new issue of Metal Hammer features Kerry King on the cover, as he prepares to release his debut solo album, From Hell I Rise.

Inside the magazine, the guitarist reveals the story behind the record – from picking himself up after Slayer’s retirement in 2019, to putting his new band together, to his excitement about continuing with his signature sound.

“I still write riffs that make me lift my guitar over my head and do a little victory dance because I’m so stoked with how they sound,” he says. “There’s a whole new energy to this record, and a whole new excitement, but it’s not a whole new me, because I’m not finished being me. And if you like what Kerry King does as much as I like what Kerry King does, you won’t be disappointed.”

Kerry King’s new band includes former Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph, Death Angel’s Mark Osegueda on vocals, and ex-Hellyeah bassist Kyle Sanders.

“I think of myself as a fan first, so if I’m into it and I think it’s something really special, I think my fans are going to think it’s awesome,” Kerry says of From Hell I Rise.

Also in the issue, Sharon den Adel opens up about what it was like to visit a warzone, as she travelled to Kyiv to make a video for Within Temptation’s new anti-war song, A Fool’s Parade. Elsewhere, Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy talks Devil worship and body bags, Sebastian Bach reflects on his many rockstar beefs, and we go AAA with Knocked Loose – hardcore’s next breakout band.

Plus, we meet Mayhem-approved black metal trio Witch Club Satan, travel to San Diego for a tour of P.O.D.’s beloved hometown, and give Ministry’s Al Jourgensen the Metal Hammer Interview treatment – featuring LSD, death and Steven Spielberg. All this, along with Ice Nine Kills, Paledusk, While She Sleeps, Bright & Black, Dying Wish, Judas Priest, Bambie Thug, OU, Botch and much, much more!

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door.