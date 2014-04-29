Orange Goblin and Saint Vitus join forces for UK/Europe tour

London's own boozy doom-metallers Orange Goblin are heading out on a co-headline tour of the UK with Saint Vitus. If you're a fan of anything doomy or stoner-rock then these shows are for you.
Somehow these two titans of drink and doom have never toured together, but with Saint Vitus celebrating their 35th anniversary and Orange Goblin gearing up to release a new record later this year, it’s perfect timing we reckon.
Orange Goblin vocalist Ben Ward said “We are extremely excited to be going on tour with our good friends and long-time heroes Saint Vitus. Vitus are one of the bands that inspired us to form Orange Goblin all those years ago and to be able to promote our new album and celebrate their 35th anniversary at the same time just blows my mind. This tour is going to be awesome. DOOM!”
The full UK and European tour dates are below. Orange Goblin and Saint Vitus co-headline for the UK dates but Saint Vitus headline with Orange Goblin as special guests while out in Europe. Tickets go on sale SOON.
October
Thu 9th – Le Grillen, Colmar, FRANCE
Fri 10th – CCM John Lennon, Limoges, FRANCE
Sat 11th – Day of Doom Fest, Barcelona, SPAIN
Sun 12th – Shoko, Madrid, SPAIN
Mon 13th – RCA Club, Lisbon, PORTUGAL
Wed 15th – Kafe Antzokia, Bilbao, SPAIN
Thu 16th – Le Krakatoa, Bordeaux, FRANCE
Fri 17th – L’Usine, Geneva, SWITZERLAND
Sat 18th – Bloom Club, Mezzago, ITALY
Sun 19th – Traffic Live, Rome, ITALY
Mon 20th – Locomotiv Club, Bologna, ITALY
Tue 21st – Salzhaus, Winterthur, SWITZERLAND
Wed 22nd – Backstage Halle, Munich, GERMANY
Thu 23rd – Garage, Saarbrucken, GERMANY
Fri 24th – Le Fleche D’Or, Paris, FRANCE
Sat 25th – Le Grand Mix, Tourcoing, FRANCE
Sun 26th – Biebob, Vosselaar, BELGIUM
Tue 28th – The Fleece, Bristol, ENGLAND
Wed 29th – Heaven, London, ENGLAND
Thu 30th – Button Factory, Dublin, REP. OF IRELAND
Fri 31st – Limelight 2, Belfast, NORTHERN IRELAND
November
Sun 2nd – Dutch Doom Days Fest – Rotterdam, HOLLAND
Mon 3rd – Luxor, Koln, GERMANY
Tue 4th – Beatpol, Dresden, GERMANY
Wed 5th – Fabryka, Krakow, POLAND
Thu 6th – SO36, Berlin, GERMANY
Fri 7th – Babel, Malmo, SWEDEN
Sat 8th – Debaser Strand, Stockholm, SWEDEN
Sun 9th – Parkteatret, Oslo, NORWAY
Tue 11th – Sticky Fingers, Gothenburg, SWEDEN
Wed 12th – Venue TBC, Hamburg, GERMANY
Thu 13th – Rosenhof, Osnabrueck, GERMANY
Fri 14th – F-Haus, Jena, GERMANY