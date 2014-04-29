Orange Goblin and Saint Vitus join forces for UK/Europe tour

London's own boozy doom-metallers Orange Goblin are heading out on a co-headline tour of the UK with Saint Vitus. If you're a fan of anything doomy or stoner-rock then these shows are for you.

Somehow these two titans of drink and doom have never toured together, but with Saint Vitus celebrating their 35th anniversary and Orange Goblin gearing up to release a new record later this year, it’s perfect timing we reckon.

Orange Goblin vocalist Ben Ward said “We are extremely excited to be going on tour with our good friends and long-time heroes Saint Vitus. Vitus are one of the bands that inspired us to form Orange Goblin all those years ago and to be able to promote our new album and celebrate their 35th anniversary at the same time just blows my mind. This tour is going to be awesome. DOOM!”

The full UK and European tour dates are below. Orange Goblin and Saint Vitus co-headline for the UK dates but Saint Vitus headline with Orange Goblin as special guests while out in Europe. Tickets go on sale SOON.

October

Thu 9th – Le Grillen, Colmar, FRANCE

Fri 10th – CCM John Lennon, Limoges, FRANCE

Sat 11th – Day of Doom Fest, Barcelona, SPAIN

Sun 12th – Shoko, Madrid, SPAIN

Mon 13th – RCA Club, Lisbon, PORTUGAL

Wed 15th – Kafe Antzokia, Bilbao, SPAIN

Thu 16th – Le Krakatoa, Bordeaux, FRANCE

Fri 17th – L’Usine, Geneva, SWITZERLAND

Sat 18th – Bloom Club, Mezzago, ITALY

Sun 19th – Traffic Live, Rome, ITALY

Mon 20th – Locomotiv Club, Bologna, ITALY

Tue 21st – Salzhaus, Winterthur, SWITZERLAND

Wed 22nd – Backstage Halle, Munich, GERMANY

Thu 23rd – Garage, Saarbrucken, GERMANY

Fri 24th – Le Fleche D’Or, Paris, FRANCE

Sat 25th – Le Grand Mix, Tourcoing, FRANCE

Sun 26th – Biebob, Vosselaar, BELGIUM

Tue 28th – The Fleece, Bristol, ENGLAND

Wed 29th – Heaven, London, ENGLAND

Thu 30th – Button Factory, Dublin, REP. OF IRELAND

Fri 31st – Limelight 2, Belfast, NORTHERN IRELAND

November

Sun 2nd – Dutch Doom Days Fest – Rotterdam, HOLLAND

Mon 3rd – Luxor, Koln, GERMANY

Tue 4th – Beatpol, Dresden, GERMANY

Wed 5th – Fabryka, Krakow, POLAND

Thu 6th – SO36, Berlin, GERMANY

Fri 7th – Babel, Malmo, SWEDEN

Sat 8th – Debaser Strand, Stockholm, SWEDEN

Sun 9th – Parkteatret, Oslo, NORWAY

Tue 11th – Sticky Fingers, Gothenburg, SWEDEN

Wed 12th – Venue TBC, Hamburg, GERMANY

Thu 13th – Rosenhof, Osnabrueck, GERMANY

Fri 14th – F-Haus, Jena, GERMANY