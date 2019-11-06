Opeth, Tesseract, Ihsahn and more confirmed for ArcTanGent 2020

Organisers of the UK’s ArcTanGent festival have revealed the first wave of artists who’ll play at next year’s festival.

ArcTanGent will take place at Fernhill Farm, Compton Martin, near Bristol, on August 20-22 – and today it’s been revealed that Opeth will headline the main stage on the Friday.

They’ll be joined on the bill by Tesseract, This Will Destroy You, Amenra, Ihsahn, Perturbator, Rolo Tomassi, Earthtone9, Giraffes! Giraffes?, Frontierer, Gost, Raketkanon, Quail vs Kenny, Scalping, Ohhms, Svalbard, Alpha Male Tea Party, Stake, Curse These Metal Hands, Boss Keloid, Body Hound, Vasa, Luo, Briqueville, Fes, Tankengine, The K. and Mountain Caller.

Opeth vocalist and guitarist Mikael Akerfeldt says: “We're excited to play the ArcTanGent festival in Bristol. Been to Bristol a few times and it's always a pleasure.

“It'll be one of the last festivals we play that summer, so we want to ‘go out with a bang’ and need your help and participation to do so.”

Tesseract guitarist James Monteith adds: “It's a huge honour to be asked back to ArcTanGent to play in 2020 – probably the most forward-thinking rock music festival in the UK.

“It'll be our only UK festival performance of the year, so we're planning to make it a very special occasion. We have an exciting new production and stage design in the works, and maybe there might be some new music too.”

Rolo Tomassi will play two album sets over the weekend which will see them playing Grievances and Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It, while Ohhms will also perform two sets – one of which will incorporate a specially commissioned film titled Subjects.

ArcTanGent tickets are on sale now through the official website, while the full lineup poster can be seen below.