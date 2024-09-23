Opeth push back release of The Last Will & Testament to November 22

Swedish prog metallers Opeth have pushed back the release date of their anticipated fourteenth studio album The Last Will & Testament to November 22, through Moderbolaget and Reigning Phoenix Music, citing delays in the manufacturing process.

"We strive to deliver the highest quality product possible, and to achieve that, we need a bit more time to ensure the final release meets our standards," explains frontman Mikael Åkerfeldt. "We understand this may come as a disappointment, but we sincerely appreciate your patience and continued support. We can't wait to share this new music with you, and we are confident it will be worth the wait."

The quintet announced their new album last month, a concept album set against a post-WWI backdrop about the reading of a late father's will to his surviving family and the shocking family secrets it unveils and the impact this has on his twin children. Throw in a mysterious polio-ridden, orphaned girl and you have an intriguing tale.

The new album features guest appearances from Jethro Tull mainman Ian Anderson, Europe frontman and fellow Swede Joey Tempest and Mikael Åkerfeldt's youngest daughter, Mirjam.

Opeth have currently shared two singles this far from the new album, the heavy §1 and the proggier §3. Opeth have also scheduled a tour of the UK and Europe for February. See the full list of dates and tickets details below

(Image credit: Moderbolaget/Reigning Phoenix Music)

Feb 9: FIN Helsinki Ice Hal

Feb 11: SWE Stockholm Cirkus

Feb 12: NOR Olso Centrum Scene

Feb 14: DEN Copenhagen DC Koncerthuset

Feb 15: GER Hamburg Docks

Feb 17: GER Cologne Palladium

Feb 18: GER Berlin Tempodrom

Feb 19: GER Cologne Muffathalle

Feb 21: FRA Paris Olympia

Feb 22: NED Amsterdam AFAS Live

Feb 23: BEL Brussels Ancienne Belgique

Feb 25: UK Bristol Beacon

Feb 26: UK London Roundhouse

Feb 28: UK Birmingham Symphony Hall

Mar 1: UK Manchester Albert Hall

Mar 2: UK Glasgow Barrowland

Get tickets.