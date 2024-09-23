Opeth push back release of The Last Will & Testament to November 22

Swedish prog metallers Opeth have pushed back the release date of their anticipated fourteenth studio album The Last Will & Testament to November 22, through Moderbolaget and Reigning Phoenix Music, citing delays in the manufacturing process.
"We strive to deliver the highest quality product possible, and to achieve that, we need a bit more time to ensure the final release meets our standards," explains frontman Mikael Åkerfeldt. "We understand this may come as a disappointment, but we sincerely appreciate your patience and continued support. We can't wait to share this new music with you, and we are confident it will be worth the wait."
The quintet announced their new album last month, a concept album set against a post-WWI backdrop about the reading of a late father's will to his surviving family and the shocking family secrets it unveils and the impact this has on his twin children. Throw in a mysterious polio-ridden, orphaned girl and you have an intriguing tale.
The new album features guest appearances from Jethro Tull mainman Ian Anderson, Europe frontman and fellow Swede Joey Tempest and Mikael Åkerfeldt's youngest daughter, Mirjam.
Opeth have currently shared two singles this far from the new album, the heavy §1 and the proggier §3. Opeth have also scheduled a tour of the UK and Europe for February. See the full list of dates and tickets details below
Opeth European and UK tour dates 2025
Feb 9: FIN Helsinki Ice Hal
Feb 11: SWE Stockholm Cirkus
Feb 12: NOR Olso Centrum Scene
Feb 14: DEN Copenhagen DC Koncerthuset
Feb 15: GER Hamburg Docks
Feb 17: GER Cologne Palladium
Feb 18: GER Berlin Tempodrom
Feb 19: GER Cologne Muffathalle
Feb 21: FRA Paris Olympia
Feb 22: NED Amsterdam AFAS Live
Feb 23: BEL Brussels Ancienne Belgique
Feb 25: UK Bristol Beacon
Feb 26: UK London Roundhouse
Feb 28: UK Birmingham Symphony Hall
Mar 1: UK Manchester Albert Hall
Mar 2: UK Glasgow Barrowland