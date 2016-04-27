Opeth Lamemtations set for triple vinyl release

Opeth’s live album Lamentations will be released on vinyl in July.

The audio from the band’s 2003 Lamentations DVD package will be presented by Music For Nations on triple heavyweight 180 gram vinyl on July 22.

It was recorded during Opeth’s show at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire on September 25, 2003, during which they performed the album Damnation in full.

Music For Nations boss Joel De’ath says: “Those who were at this Opeth show saw the band emerging from their chrysalis to become the force we know today. It’s a pivotal moment in their career and it’s been a pleasure to immortalise the recordings onto vinyl.”

Opeth recently announced a one-off show at London’s Wembley Arena on November 19.

Opeth Lamentations tracklist