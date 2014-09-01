Opeth chart album success

Opeth’s latest album Pale Communion has entered the UK album charts at No.14.

And while frontman Mikael Akerfeldt praises fans who bought a physical copy of the album, he says chart success doesn’t matter to him.

He tells TeamRock: “I don’t really know what chart success means. I understand it’s a good thing commercially speaking to be high in the charts rather than way down or not even on it.

“Opeth is a band that doesn’t rely on charts or do cartwheels once a good result comes through, but I know our record label loves good chart placings, so I’m happy for them.

He continues: “Seriously, thanks to everyone that made an effort to go out and purchase this record and all the others for that matter. It makes me real happy – not so much in terms of funds coming in but more about the fact that it makes me happy people still value physical records over a Spotify click on their smartphones.

“So a genuine thank you to everyone who felt it was worth having a real copy of Pale Communion.”

Opeth hit the road across the UK next month to support the album.

Opeth tour dates

Oct 10: Bristol O2 Academy

Oct 11: London Roundhouse

Oct 12: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 14: Glasgow ABC 2

Oct 15: Manchester Academy

Oct 16: Birmingham The Institute