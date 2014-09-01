Trending

Opeth chart album success

Pale Communion lands at No.14, but frontman Mikael Akerfeldt says commercial gains don’t matter to him

Opeth’s latest album Pale Communion has entered the UK album charts at No.14.

And while frontman Mikael Akerfeldt praises fans who bought a physical copy of the album, he says chart success doesn’t matter to him.

He tells TeamRock: “I don’t really know what chart success means. I understand it’s a good thing commercially speaking to be high in the charts rather than way down or not even on it.

“Opeth is a band that doesn’t rely on charts or do cartwheels once a good result comes through, but I know our record label loves good chart placings, so I’m happy for them.

He continues: “Seriously, thanks to everyone that made an effort to go out and purchase this record and all the others for that matter. It makes me real happy – not so much in terms of funds coming in but more about the fact that it makes me happy people still value physical records over a Spotify click on their smartphones.

“So a genuine thank you to everyone who felt it was worth having a real copy of Pale Communion.”

Opeth hit the road across the UK next month to support the album.

Opeth tour dates

Oct 10: Bristol O2 Academy

Oct 11: London Roundhouse

Oct 12: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 14: Glasgow ABC 2

Oct 15: Manchester Academy

Oct 16: Birmingham The Institute