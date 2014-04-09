Trending

Opeth confirm Pale Communion release

By Prog  

Mikael Akerfeldt and co set to launch single from album mixed by Steven Wilson

null

Opeth have confirmed the release of their eleventh album – Pale Communion will become available for pre-order next week.

The eight-track record has been mixed by Steven Wilson and will be preceded by the single Cusp Of Eternity, which is to be offered as an instant download with pre-orders.

The follow-up to 2011’s Heritage will be launched in June – mainman Mikael Akerfeldt has said it features many more melodies than their last outing.

He recently told Noisey: “Heritage was deliberately fucked up all over the place, because I love fucked-up-all-over-the-place music. But I wanted to do something more melodic with this album.”

The band are also working on a book about their 25-year history. Publishers Rocket 88 have invited fans to send in their own pictures for use in the title via info@opethbook.com.

Pale Communion tracklist

  1. Eternal Rains Will Come 2. Cusp Of Eternity 3. Moon Above, Sun Below 4. Elysian Woes 5. Goblin 6. River 7. Voice Of Treason 8. Faith In Others