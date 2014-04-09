Opeth confirm Pale Communion release

Opeth have confirmed the release of their eleventh album – Pale Communion will become available for pre-order next week.

The eight-track record has been mixed by Steven Wilson and will be preceded by the single Cusp Of Eternity, which is to be offered as an instant download with pre-orders.

The follow-up to 2011’s Heritage will be launched in June – mainman Mikael Akerfeldt has said it features many more melodies than their last outing.

He recently told Noisey: “Heritage was deliberately fucked up all over the place, because I love fucked-up-all-over-the-place music. But I wanted to do something more melodic with this album.”

The band are also working on a book about their 25-year history. Publishers Rocket 88 have invited fans to send in their own pictures for use in the title via info@opethbook.com.

Pale Communion tracklist