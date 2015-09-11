Opeth albums together at last

Opeth albums Deliverance and Damnation will be released as a single volume for the first time on October 30.

The title will arrive via the resurrected Music For Nations label.

Deliverance was originally launched in 2002 and Damnation followed the next year – but Mikael Akerfeldt and co had planned them as one volume.

Available in four-disc bookset and triple-vinyl editions, Deliverance & Damnation comes with 5.1 surround mixes, one by Steven Wilson and one by Bruce Soord, redesigned artwork and sleeve notes by Akerfeldt and Prog editor Jerry Ewing.

Akerfeldt says: “The 5.1 surround mix for Damnation was done a while ago by my buddy and co-producer for both albums, Steven Wilson – I’ve been itching to have it released as it’s simply stunning!

“My new-ish friend, Bruce Soord, has done a fantastic remix for Deliverance, literally giving new life to the record and making me start loving it. Finally!

“It was with pure excitement I went through the tracks, discovering them again. I’m especially impressed with the sound of Martin Lopez’s drums – but also baffled by how wicked and strange this album is. I’m scratching my head wondering how the hell we came up with these songs.

“On top of everything, our old-time head of art, Travis Smith, has touched up on the artwork having it looking great – bleak – too. Enjoy!”

Opeth, who celebrate their 25th anniversary this year, released 11th album Pale Communion in 2014.