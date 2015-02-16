Music For Nations label resurrected

Music For Nations, the label that released albums by artists including Metallica, Anathema, Tool, Opeth and Paradise Lost has been resurrected.

The company closed in 2004 – but 11 years on they’re planning to launch a series of reissues and have outlined plans to sign up-and-coming artists and release their material on a new singles label.

The first set of reissues will come from Anathema, whose albums Judgement, A Fine Day To Exit and A Natural Disaster will be remastered and released on CD and vinyl on April 13. A box set titled Fine Days 1999-2004 will launch simultaneously featuring the trio of albums along with a DVD containing the track Fine Days.

Guitarist Daniel Cavanagh says: “I’m really happy that after all these years, the Music For Nations era of Anathema music is finally receiving the attention, respect and treatment it deserves.

“It has been a great pleasure to work on this package. Everything from supplying the additional artwork, the remastering process of the albums, and the chance to add a surprise or two, has been a wonderful process.”

The discs are currently available to pre-order direct from the Music For Nations official store.

Later this year and into early 2016, the label will release expanded and remastered work from Paradise Lost, Opeth, Spiritual Beggar and Cradle Of Filth.

The company have also announced plans to issue music by up-and-coming artists on 7-inch vinyl pressings and compilation records.

Further details will be released in due course.