Opeth unveil 25th anniversary book

Opeth have confirmed details of their 25th anniversary project, The Official Book Of Opeth.

The band have compiled a collection of early, personal, candid, live and studio photographs to document their complete history for the first time, starting from their formation in Stockholm in 1990 to the present day.

The Book Of Opeth tells the Swedish outfit’s story in the words of mainman Mikael Akerfeldt, his bandmates, their friends, former members and collaborators.

The package comes with exclusive unreleased acoustic versions of Atonement and Demon Of The Fall that won’t be issued elsewhere.

It will be available in two versions – a Classic edition and a Signature box set, limited to 500 copies, signed by Akerfeldtel and including a numbered print of the Pale Communion triptych by Travis Smith.

The band say: “As you may know, Opeth have been hard at work these past few years to put together a very nice and informative coffee table style biography for release later this year and we’re pleased to announce that the book is now available for pre-order.”

Those who pre-order the Book Of Opeth will have their name printed in a Roll of Honour.

Opeth are nominated in the Band/Artist Of The Year category at the Progressive Music Awards which take place at London’s Underglobe on Setpember 3. The band play at Bloodstock this weekend.