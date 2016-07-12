John Corabi wants to give 100% to Mick Mars collaboration

John Corabi says he and former Motley Crue bandmate Mick Mars are still trying to find time to work together on the guitarist’s debut solo album.

Corabi – who was on vocals for Motley Crue’s self-titled 1994 album – joined Mars in the studio earlier this year, with snippets for two tracks being shared later.

But the vocalist admits he’s currently unable to devote as much time to the collaboration as he’d like because he’s so busy with The Dead Daisies.

He previously suggested someone close to Motley Crue was being “a little bit pissy” about his work with Mars.

Now Corabi tells UCR: “We’re just honestly really trying to figure out what the deal is as far as the schedule. Because I don’t want to hold Mick up and I also don’t want to, without being cocky, I don’t want to do it for the money. It’s not about money.

“I want to be able to sit in a room with Mick. It’s his first solo record that he’s ever done outside of Motley Crue. So I want to be able to, when I sit in a room with him, I want to be able to sit there and it’s going to take a little bit, I’m going to have to sit there for a little time and we’re going to have to put material together.

“I want to be able to give him 100%. Right now, between his schedule and my schedule, I’m I’m struggling to find chunks of time where I can go in and do it.”

Corabi says he hopes the album, when it’s finally released, will be the beginning of a successful solo career for Mars.

He adds: “I just really respect him and I think he’s an underrated guitar player and he’s just a nice guy.

“Nothing would put a bigger smile on my face than to have Mick do a record that people just embraced and kind of opened the door for him to have a very healthy, long successful solo career.”

A war of words between Corabi and Crue bassist Nikki Sixx erupted recently when Sixx said he thought the self-titled Crue album was a “painful” experience. Corabi eventually said he didn’t want to talk about the falling out any more, but he tells UCR: “Honestly, I wasn’t worried about it.

“That’s Nikki’s opinion and he’s entitled to it. I don’t have any ill will for Nikki, Tommy Lee, Mick or Vince Neil. I had a great run with them for five and a half years.

“We did a lot of shit together, and because of that, I’m very grateful. It has actually opened some doors for me later on in my life.”

The Dead Daisies have a number of tour dates still to come in 2016 and their third album Make Some Noise will launch on August 5 via SPV.

