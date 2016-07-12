Soundgarden men ‘would love’ a Hater reunion

Soundgarden’s Matt Cameron says he “would love” a Hater reunion if they could get other former members back on board.

The Soundgarden spin-off was formed between their 1991 album Badmotorfinger and 1994’s Superunknown. It featured drummer Cameron and bandmate Ben Shepherd on vocal and guitar duties.

The pair say comeback shows are possible if former Hater and Monster Magnet guitarist John McBain and bassist John Waterman were interested.

When asked about a Hater reunion, Cameron tells KBS Local: “I would love that, I’m open.”

Shepherd adds: “It’s up to those guys, there’s a possibility. I know Matt said he’d like to if Waterman was on bass again. All of us miss Waterman, he kind of disappeared.

“He’s such a great guy, and such a cool bass player. I don’t know where he is, he just left.

“I stay in touch with John. I think he moved down to San Diego. It’s all arrangeable if those guys are up for it, John and John.”

Meanwhile, the band’s self-titled 1993 debut will be reissued on July 15 and is available for pre-order via Amazon.

Soundgarden will reissue their 1989 album Louder Than Love and 1996 record Down On The Upside on vinyl on August 26.

Hater self-titled tracklist

Mona Bone Jakon Who Do I Kill? Tot Finder Lion And Lamb Roadside Down Undershoe Circles Putrid Blistered Sad McBain

Record shopping with Soundgarden's Matt Cameron