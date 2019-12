Old James have released their first video taken from self-titled debut album.

The Canadian outfit – who feature former members of Annihilator, Cauldron, Skull Fist and Aggressor – have unveiled the video for Don’t Put It On Me.

The track is also available to download for free using a link in the YouTube video description.

Old James’ debut album was released via Native Alien Records in June.

Old James: Don’t Put It On Me