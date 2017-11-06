Ohhms release new live session of The Hanged Man

Ohhms are premiering their Small Pond Session version of The Hanged Man exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The Hanged Man originally featured on Ohhms’ latest album The Fool, released earlier this year through Holy Roar Records.

“When Small Pond Studios invited us down to Brighton to film a live take of one of our songs, it was a no brainer for us to opt for The Hanged Man,” vocalist Paul Waller tells Metal Hammer. “It’s usually the best received song when we play live and also our personal favourite to play as it varies between being utterly complex and difficult to execute one minute, then oddly one of the easiest songs we have to perform in the whole set the next. It’s a strange beast indeed.

“Lyrically, it’s an observational piece about the ongoing right wing slant of the current bulk of tabloid newspapers in England, and how this has been a subtle and not-so-subtle tactic utilised by them for years to push forward their dubious political agendas. In fact, in the middle of the song I sing a headline from The Sun in full. It’s the horrific collection of lies they printed on the front page the day after the Hillsborough disaster back in 1989.

“The power that newspapers still have over the general populace is massive, and the responsibility is huge, yet time and time again I walk past the newsstand and read scandalous trash headlines. It’s a heartbreaker that this is allowed to go on. A total heartbreaker.”

Ohhms latest album The Fool is out now, via Holy Roar Records.

