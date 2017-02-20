Of Mice & Men ex Carlile expands on why he quit

Former Of Mice & Men vocalist Austin Carlile has explained further reasons why he quit the band in December.

Carlile, who suffers from Marfans Syndrome, announced his departure at the end of last year, saying: “This is what I love, music is where I found myself, but these three tears in my spine, plus a fourth that occurred the year prior, were signs that I was absolutely not able to scream any more.

“My team advised me that if I continued to do so, it would cause ‘permanent and irrevocable damage’ to my spinal cord and nervous system.”

Now he’s expanded on his decision – and says his former bandmates played their part in his eventual choice.

Responding to a fan who asked if he would contribute to a new Of Mice & Men record on Instragram, Carlile says: “No, I will no longer be writing with them – one of the reasons I left.

“They weren’t going to let me write what I wanted on next record. That’s not gonna happen. I will write what I want despite what that means giving up.”

Of Mice & Men are continuing as a four-piece with Aaron Pauley, Alan Ashby, Phil Manansale and Valentinio Arteaga.

In the run up to Carlile’s departure, the band were forced to cancel their planned Australian tour with A Day To Remember because of the frontman’s ongoing health issues.

The dates were due to take place in support of their fourth album Cold World.

A photo posted by on

Every Of Mice & Men Album Ranked From Worst To Best