Of Mice & Men in Never Giving Up video

Of Mice & Men have released a video for their track Never Giving Up.

It appears on Restoring Force: Full Circle, the deluxe double-disc edition of third album Restoring Force, originally released last year.

The band’s plans are currently on hold while frontman Austin Carlyle recuperates after medical attention for a heart condition.

They recently said: “While the surgeries Austin underwent earlier this summer went well, it is important that we allow him time to recover, so we may come back in 2016 stronger than ever.”