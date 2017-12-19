Of Mice & Men detail 2018 UK and European tour

Of Mice & Men have announced a run of tour dates across Russia, the UK and Europe for next year.

The shows will kick off in St Petersburg on April 2 and conclude with a performance in Belfast on the 30th of the month.

In total, vocalist and bassist Aaron Pauley, drummer David Valentino Arteaga and guitarists Phil Manansala and Alan Ashby will play 22 dates.

They’ll be supported by Wage War and Sylar at all shows apart from the two in Russia.

The tour has been scheduled in support of the band’s upcoming studio album Defy, which will launch on January 19 via Rise Records – and it’ll be their first with Pauley on vocal duties after Austin Carlile departed last December.

Defy is now available for pre-order. Find the tracklist and cover art below, along with the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Dec 20: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 21: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

Apr 02: St. Petersburg Club Zal, Russia

Apr 03: Moscow Glavclub, Russia

Apr 05: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Apr 06: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Apr 07: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Apr 09: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Apr 10: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Apr 11: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Apr 13: Vienna Arena, Austria

Apr 14: Soloturn Kofmehl, Switzerland

Apr 15: Munich Technikum, Germany

Apr 17: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Apr 18: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Apr 19: Paris Trabendo, France

Apr 21: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Apr 22: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Apr 23: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Apr 25: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Apr 26: Norwich UEA, UK

Apr 27: London Koko, UK

Apr 29: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Apr 30: Belfast Mandela Hall, UK

Of Mice & Men Defy tracklist

Defy Instincts Back To Me Sunflower Unbreakable Vertigo Money How Will You Live On The Inside Warzone Forever YDG’n If We Were Ghosts

