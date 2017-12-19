Of Mice & Men detail 2018 UK and European tour

Of Mice & Men have announced a run of tour dates across Russia, the UK and Europe for next year.
The shows will kick off in St Petersburg on April 2 and conclude with a performance in Belfast on the 30th of the month.
In total, vocalist and bassist Aaron Pauley, drummer David Valentino Arteaga and guitarists Phil Manansala and Alan Ashby will play 22 dates.
They’ll be supported by Wage War and Sylar at all shows apart from the two in Russia.
The tour has been scheduled in support of the band’s upcoming studio album Defy, which will launch on January 19 via Rise Records – and it’ll be their first with Pauley on vocal duties after Austin Carlile departed last December.
Defy is now available for pre-order. Find the tracklist and cover art below, along with the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Of Mice & Men 2017⁄2018 tour dates
Dec 20: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK
Dec 21: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK
Apr 02: St. Petersburg Club Zal, Russia
Apr 03: Moscow Glavclub, Russia
Apr 05: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Apr 06: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Apr 07: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Apr 09: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Apr 10: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany
Apr 11: Warsaw Proxima, Poland
Apr 13: Vienna Arena, Austria
Apr 14: Soloturn Kofmehl, Switzerland
Apr 15: Munich Technikum, Germany
Apr 17: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Apr 18: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany
Apr 19: Paris Trabendo, France
Apr 21: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Apr 22: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Apr 23: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Apr 25: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Apr 26: Norwich UEA, UK
Apr 27: London Koko, UK
Apr 29: Dublin Academy, Ireland
Apr 30: Belfast Mandela Hall, UK
Of Mice & Men Defy tracklist
- Defy
- Instincts
- Back To Me
- Sunflower
- Unbreakable
- Vertigo
- Money
- How Will You Live
- On The Inside
- Warzone
- Forever YDG’n
- If We Were Ghosts