Watch Dave Grohl transform into a wolf man for Saturday Night Live sketch

Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl has appeared as an axe-wielding wolf man in a sketch for Saturday Night Live.

The comedy clip was cut from the show due to time constraints but it’s now been released and shows actor Beck Bennett searching for his friends including Kyle Mooney on New Year’s Eve.

Bennett is seen growing increasingly exasperated as he scrambles between venues looking for his group, but they always seem to be one step ahead of him.

Bennett eventually comes face to face with wolf man Grohl, who is guarding a mysterious portal. Can Bennett find his friends before the clock strikes midnight?

Foo Fighters posted a link to the clip on Twitter, saying: “Hmmm… someone looks familiar in this bit.”

Earlier this week, Foo Fighters performedon Saturday Night Live where they played a Christmas-themed medley wearing festive jumpers, Santa hats and scarves.

The Foos will play a set at The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas, on December 31 and have further live shows planned deep into 2018.

