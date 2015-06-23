Occult rockers Year Of The Goat reveal nautical new lyric video

Bathed in similar, vintage yet resplendent aura as the likes of The Devil’s Blood, Ghost BC and Tribulation – but fronted by an unforgettable, operatic voice that sounds like Muse’s Matt Bellamy in the throes of tantric ecstasy – Sweden’s Year Of The Goat are a six-disciple commemoration to the glory of Lucifer - and to musical exploration guaranteed to take you into opulent, indulgent territories far beyond the comparatively pitiful grace of God.

If 2012’s Angels’ Necropolis full-length set out their stall with aromatic, spiced-sulphur atmospheres, gilded twin-lead glory and elegant, carousel grooves spiralling up into realms of delectable damnation, then the hirsute and hircine sextet’s forthcoming follow-up, The Unspeakable – due to be wafted your way on July 31 via the fiendish folk at Napalm Records – is a step into even more lustrous and progressive dimensions. Redolent of the halcyon days of classic rock, gothic palaces and the kind of rekindled, Victorian funfairs you’ll find Purson riding around in, it also brings in a host of new textures, not least on the track, The Emma, evoking smoky Weimar Republic cabaret dive bars and the ghost of Electric Light Orchestra.

Praise be to Lucifer’s glory then, that we have an exclusive preview of the album in the cinematic form of a lyric video for The Emma, one that combines maritime disasters, compacts with dark forces and silent movie aesthetics for a tale of tragic grandeur that will echo through portals of time. Bring out your opera glasses, soak a sugar cube though with Absinthe and marvel at the magnificence below!

