Obituary unveil Bloody cover

Obituary have unveiled the cover and tracklist for ninth album Inked In Blood, to be released on October 27 via Relapse Records.

It’s their first in five years and comes after a successful crowdfunding campaign.

They recently said: “We always knew our fans were some of the most devoted on the planet – and they proved it by stepping up, being a part of something new and supporting us. Now we’ve teamed up with Relapse Records to have them get this new album out there, in stores and available to the fans worldwide.”

The five-piece added of the follow-up to 2009’s Darkest Day: “We really hit the metal nail on the head; all the stars seem to have aligned for us. With this release, with the songs, production and overall feel of this record, the band is more solid than ever.”

Tracklist